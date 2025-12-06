Today, Belarusian-Vietnamese cooperation is constructive, not only in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, but also in the security sphere. This is confirmed by the working visit of the Belarusian Security Council delegation to Vietnam.

Visiting major telecommunications companies, bilateral consultations with the Vietnamese military bloc, and a meeting with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam once again underscored the country's status as a strategic partner.

The two-day official visit of State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich to Vietnam confirmed that security is the driving force behind Belarusian-Vietnamese relations today.

As the talks revealed, this strategic alliance has become a solid foundation for Belarus's large-scale economic advancement into the Southeast Asian region.

"Over the past three years, relations in the security sector have been developing with positive, progressive momentum," noted Alexander Volfovich.

Cooperation has been established between the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Forensic Examination Committee, and the Investigative Committee of Belarus, along with their key partner in Vietnam—the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), which coordinates the country's entire security vertical.

Geographical distance, as the Secretary of State emphasized, is not a hindrance. The countries share common views on the world order, assessment of geopolitical risks, and historical memory.

"Vietnam and Belarus share common views on issues of the world order, assessment of the geopolitical situation, risks, challenges, and threats to national security. We share a common historical memory. We see many monuments dedicated to Vladimir Lenin and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam," noted the Secretary of State of the Security Council.

The leading force in the Vietnamese state—the Communist Party, led by General Secretary of the Central Committee To Lam, who headed the IOB before his election—plays a special role.

Political rapprochement has created a unique level of trust, which is directly converting into concrete economic projects. This was underpinned by Comrade To Lam's official visit to Belarus in May 2025, where documents on strategic cooperation were signed.

During the current meetings, Alexander Volfovich received personal assurances from Vietnam's top leadership of the strict implementation of the agreements reached during To Lam's visit to Belarus.

"I assured him that everything Belarus has said regarding the development of our economic cooperation is, of course, being strictly implemented, because Belarus's brand is keeping its word," the Secretary of State stated.

For example, the assembly of Belarusian tractors in Vietnam is scheduled to begin as early as 2026. To Lam is personally overseeing this matter. In addition to the existing assembly plant, a project to assemble right-hand drive MAZ trucks for export to third countries is being actively developed. This is a breakthrough, given Vietnam's legislative restrictions. Implementation of this project will open Belarus to markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"We view Vietnam as the most promising partner in Southeast Asia, a platform for advancing our economic and security interests," emphasized Alexander Volfovich.

Cooperation between the two countries has long since outgrown the economic and military spheres. It has acquired a human dimension through humanitarian programs: children of law enforcement officers and those who died in the line of duty are given the opportunity to rest and recuperate through special exchanges.

The cultural bridge is developing equally vigorously. The successful screening of Vietnamese films at the Listapad Film Festival in Minsk was a clear confirmation of mutual interest. This exchange opens a window into the culture of Southeast Asia for Belarus, and a new platform in Eastern Europe for Vietnam.