Volfovich reports to President on negotiations with Lithuanian drivers

On November 25, at the instruction of the head of state, Alexander Volfovich met with heavy-duty truck drivers who remain in Belarus after Lithuania closed the border. At the meeting, the President asked the State Secretary for his opinion on the conversation and commented on the situation as a whole. It was also announced that a high-level meeting with the leadership of the army and security forces will soon take place.

"Lithuania opened the border. It's clear they don't want to admit their guilt. And we don't need that—people can see who's right and who's wrong. But the Lithuanian authorities will shift the focus toward these heavy-duty trucks and push drivers to take a certain position, including a political one. Therefore, it was necessary to explain to people what was happening, how it was happening, and who owes whom, ultimately. I believe you did that. These are innocent drivers; they are not to blame for this, and neither are their trucking organizations. This stupidity was at the political level. Let the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Lithuania meet and resolve this situation," Alexander Lukashenko explained his position.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a6e02d9-8545-493c-9e9a-55d41ec27de6/conversions/142b060c-8339-43ed-9320-b52b8552f4da-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a6e02d9-8545-493c-9e9a-55d41ec27de6/conversions/142b060c-8339-43ed-9320-b52b8552f4da-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a6e02d9-8545-493c-9e9a-55d41ec27de6/conversions/142b060c-8339-43ed-9320-b52b8552f4da-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a6e02d9-8545-493c-9e9a-55d41ec27de6/conversions/142b060c-8339-43ed-9320-b52b8552f4da-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The State Secretary of the Security Council shared details of his conversation with Lithuanian drivers still in Belarus. These people are sympathetic to the current situation. In total, over 1,800 Lithuanian vehicles are currently in the country.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"They are here for only one reason: the Lithuanian leadership is unwilling to engage in constructive dialogue at the political level. In October alone, the Lithuanian leadership closed the state border four or five times, for periods ranging from 3 to 17 hours, without any notice, violating all international canons and norms. Drivers were asked whether they liked waiting in lines for 10-12 days. Of course not, but this is not the fault of the Belarusian side. Therefore, Belarus is in favor of the border functioning as it should: reliably, steadily, predictably, and openly."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d87e7d00-d01d-48b7-beba-7a249d2e96f3/conversions/1292fb10-462c-449f-a5f7-1f43f2851dcd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d87e7d00-d01d-48b7-beba-7a249d2e96f3/conversions/1292fb10-462c-449f-a5f7-1f43f2851dcd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d87e7d00-d01d-48b7-beba-7a249d2e96f3/conversions/1292fb10-462c-449f-a5f7-1f43f2851dcd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d87e7d00-d01d-48b7-beba-7a249d2e96f3/conversions/1292fb10-462c-449f-a5f7-1f43f2851dcd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Snap combat readiness inspections are another topic of the report. This is the most effective form of inspection, which has proven its viability, noted the State Secretary of the Security Council.

"On the instructions of the head of state, snap inspections of the readiness and ability of all structures of the state's military organization to carry out their intended tasks are conducted throughout the year," Alexander Volfovich said. Unannounced inspections allow agency leadership to critically analyze the bodies under their control and objectively assess their ability to fulfill their assigned tasks.

"The State Secretariat also thoroughly analyzed the results of these unannounced inspections, ranging from the state system for responding to acts of terrorism and the activities of terrorist organizations to the use of the Armed Forces—the core of the state's military organization. We thoroughly analyzed the results of these unannounced inspections and thoroughly reported to the President on their capabilities and performance—that is, their readiness, capability, and the quality of combat training," concluded the Security Council Secretary.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a030d74-6723-47d5-a82c-b7aa3adde36f/conversions/7bc37a4c-481e-45b0-bd0c-a472f80e7d61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a030d74-6723-47d5-a82c-b7aa3adde36f/conversions/7bc37a4c-481e-45b0-bd0c-a472f80e7d61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a030d74-6723-47d5-a82c-b7aa3adde36f/conversions/7bc37a4c-481e-45b0-bd0c-a472f80e7d61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a030d74-6723-47d5-a82c-b7aa3adde36f/conversions/7bc37a4c-481e-45b0-bd0c-a472f80e7d61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w