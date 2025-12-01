Volfovich: Security Cooperation Drives Belarusian-Vietnamese Relations

Security cooperation drives Belarusian-Vietnamese relations. This was stated by State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich at a meeting with representatives of Vietnam's largest telecommunications corporations. The working visit of the Belarusian delegation, led by Alexander Volfovich, to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam continues.

At the instruction of the head of state, along with strengthening security cooperation between the countries, special attention is being paid to economic cooperation.

Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and information security—these are the topics the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council discussed with representatives of Vietnam's largest telecommunications companies.

The global situation dictates its own rules and compels us to keep our finger on the pulse and be one step ahead. In his welcoming remarks, Alexander Volfovich drew his colleagues' attention to the recent visit of Comrade To Lam (General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam) to Belarus and his meeting with the President. A document on strategic partnership was signed in May 2025. This is an important moment, both politically and economically, in the development of Belarusian-Vietnamese relations.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Trade turnover between our countries by the end of 2024 amounted to over $245 million, and this is not the limit. I believe that 2025 will exceed this target."

Vietnam's economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world. The country cooperates only with trusted partners, and they consider Minsk to be just that.

"They shared their best practices with us, showed us how software development is carried out, and which specialists are involved. We were interested in issues related to the development of artificial intelligence and countering cyber threats—something that is very relevant today. Vietnam also faces this threat. In turn, we invited these companies to participate in exhibitions that, at the initiative of the State Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus, will be held in June 2026—the 3rd International Security Industry Exhibition. Our invitation was accepted with interest. I hope that these large companies will bring their best practices and share them with our colleagues in the Belarusian market," noted Alexander Volfovich.

Another stop on the working visit's itinerary was the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, where bilateral consultations were held. They also discussed cybersecurity, as well as the international fight against terrorism, arms smuggling, human trafficking, as well as emergency response and disaster management.

The meeting was held at the deputy level of the two agencies – the Security Council of Belarus and the Ministry of Public Security. The word "security" was mentioned frequently during the meetings, but this is not surprising: economic cooperation is based on security – less tension, more trust.