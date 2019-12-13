Volfovich: All SCO member states unanimously support desire of Belarus to become its full member

Belarus will become the tenth full member of the SCO. And for the first time it will be a fully European country, whose borders do not reach Asia or the Middle East. And our state has something to put into the common piggy bank of the SCO. For a long time, being in the observer status, Belarus has shown its active position, making important proposals and initiatives. That is why all SCO member states unanimously supported our country's desire to become a full-fledged participant.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: