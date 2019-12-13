3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping discuss international and domestic issues by phone
The situation in Kazakhstan, the implementation of major joint projects and the confrontation of the COVID-19 countries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping discussed a wide range of international and domestic issues by phone on January 10. Belarus and China will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Belarus-China: Issues of international, bilateral and domestic agenda
The leaders have agreed to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the Sino-Belarusian strategic partnership to achieve new results.
Experts note the breakthrough achieved by the countries in economic cooperation. The volume of bilateral trade has increased 50 times in 30 years. Many large-scale projects are being implemented, which will now get a new impetus.
China and Belarus effectively cooperate in multilateral organizations (such as the UN) and firmly support each other in protecting their core interests, which reflects the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. As the Chinese leader emphasized, "China opposes any interference by external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus, as before, it supports Belarus in choosing the development path that meets its national peculiarities and conditions."
