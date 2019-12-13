Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping discuss international and domestic issues by phone

The situation in Kazakhstan, the implementation of major joint projects and the confrontation of the COVID-19 countries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping discussed a wide range of international and domestic issues by phone on January 10. Belarus and China will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Belarus-China: Issues of international, bilateral and domestic agenda

The leaders have agreed to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the Sino-Belarusian strategic partnership to achieve new results.

Experts note the breakthrough achieved by the countries in economic cooperation. The volume of bilateral trade has increased 50 times in 30 years. Many large-scale projects are being implemented, which will now get a new impetus.