8th meeting of Constitutional Commission held in Minsk

The eighth session of the Constitutional Commission is being held today in Minsk. The legal formulation of proposals to change the preamble and constitutional rules on the foundations of the constitutional order and the definition of the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are considered. Petr Miklashevich emphasized that when making changes to the text of the Constitution, it is necessary to make it understandable to people. The law will be governed not only by lawyers, but by all citizens of our country. Therefore, on the one hand, legal purity must be observed, and on the other, it must be expounded in an understandable language.