8th meeting of Constitutional Commission held in Minsk
The eighth session of the Constitutional Commission is being held today in Minsk. The legal formulation of proposals to change the preamble and constitutional rules on the foundations of the constitutional order and the definition of the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are considered. Petr Miklashevich emphasized that when making changes to the text of the Constitution, it is necessary to make it understandable to people. The law will be governed not only by lawyers, but by all citizens of our country. Therefore, on the one hand, legal purity must be observed, and on the other, it must be expounded in an understandable language.
At the same time, the Constitutional Commission plans to consider legally formalized proposals - to amend the Basic Law at the final meeting on July 21. Then the participants will analyze the changes made so that no internal contradictions and systemic disagreement would appear. The Constitutional Commission will hold a meeting with the participation of the President after August 1.
