The all-weather, comprehensive and strategic nature of relations confirmed by leaders of Belarus and China at meeting in Beijing

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is in China on a working visit for the second time this year and the fourteenth time. Diplomatic relations between the two countries are more than 30 years old. Their status reached the highest point of comprehensive partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in 2016.

The trusting political interaction is complemented by record trade figures. In 2022, Belarus and China reached a historic high of nearly $6 billion in trade turnover. Belarusian exports to China increased by 77%. It is too early to talk about the results of 2023, but the trade turnover has already come close to $5.8 billion. The interaction between the two countries has resulted in a number of high-profile projects: from car manufacturing to biotechnology.

The visit of the President of Belarus to China this spring resulted in the conclusion of a large package of bilateral documents. 27 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional agreements, about 8 commercial contracts in industrial and agricultural activities have been signed. The economic effect is estimated at more than $3.5 billion.