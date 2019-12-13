3.42 RUB
President of Belarus to pay working visit to Moscow to discuss relevant issues with Putin
Negotiations between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to take place in Moscow today. Our President will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation. It is known that the heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues at this meeting: development of the common economy, current security challenges and international situation.
