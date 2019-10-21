EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarusian and German Foreign Ministers discuss wide range of issues

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met today with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas. The parties discussed a wide range of issues: from the development of political dialogue to trade, economic and investment cooperation. The German Foreign Minister noted the role of Belarus in resolving international conflicts, which is especially “evident in the ongoing support to the Minsk process.”

