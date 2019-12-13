Elections-2020: 22,47% of people vote for 3 days of early vote

The CEC has published the updated data. 22,47% of people voted in the Presidential Elections for 3 days of early vote.



Voters in Gomel Region (over 30%) and over 26% of residents in Mogilev Region used their civil rights. They are followed by Vitebsk and Minsk Regions. The voter turnout is about 21%. More than 20% of the population voted in Brest and Grodno Regions. Almost 19% of voters made their choice in Minsk.



