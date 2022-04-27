Presidential election in France: how people's minds are manipulated

Shooting down well short of landing, or what is a French election like. Why presidential races in France invariably turn into a scandal and how they eliminate competitors. The war of compromising material and the victims of an information attack. The most high-profile stories during the last 40 years in the Clear Politics.



This is "Clear Politics", hello. On Sunday, France elected its 26th President.



Emmanuel Macron won the second round. In the battle for the Elysee Palace, traditionally, the comprising materials perfectly came into the picture. Just a few days before the decisive battle, the French Internet resource Mediapart accused Marine Le Pen and her associates of embezzling funds from the funds of the European Parliament. Being deputies in the period from 2004 to 2017, they allegedly appropriated 617 thousand euros, of which 137 thousand was pocketed by Le Pen herself.



All this has already happened in the French history: both the Mediapart resource, which throws up targeted investigations in time, and the pressure of European structures on a candidate who does not suit them. In this case, the initiator of the compromising evidence was the leadership of the European Parliament, which clearly dislikes Macron's main rival for criticizing the EU and promising to reform it if elected President.



These are the realities of modern French politics: over the past 40 years, a rare presidential campaign has done without sensational revelations and manipulations. The scandalous trail of the Fifth Republic has been going on since 1981. During this time, competitors were drowned with various sins: bribes, corruption, rape attempts. Learn the loudest stories about how the right presidents were chosen right now.



It sounds funny, but the modern stage of French politics began with Le Mine D'or restaurant. In 1979, the advertiser Jacques



Jacques Séguéla, for the sake of professional interest, agreed to run the presidential campaign of François Mitterrand. His opponent, incumbent French leader Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, was the nation's darling, well on his way to the second term. And then Seguela's idea was implemented: to engage the media and put pressure on people's emotions.



On October 10, 1979, the media got information that the incumbent President received several large diamonds as a gift from the dictator of the Central African Republic. Officially, the stones passed according to documents as "product samples of a diamond cutting plant" opened in the city of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. However, the media promoted an idea of "bribes to D'Estaing".



D'Estaing's mistake, according to experts, was that he did not declare the "eternal stones", thereby violating the laws of France. The story with diamonds went global through the media that the President was simply laughed at in public. And French comedians created a joke that ended his career: "Good evening, my diamonds." But most importantly, was the gift real? Neither French history, nor French justice has given an answer to this question. And of course in 1981, the election was won by Mitterrand.



Thomas Röper, journalist (Germany):



In the West, we see the great power the media has. They are able to discredit almost any candidate, and also cover up all the problems that another candidate has. So if they like someone, they are able to forget about everything that he did. And, on the contrary, if someone is not liked, they can even come up with various fakes with the words "allegedly" or "said by an unknown source." We don't even know if it's true or not, but it always sounds like the truth in the headlines. And in this way it is possible to spoil the image of any candidate. We have already seen this in many examples, not only in France. But this tool, apparently, began to be used there 40 years ago. And if it works today, it means that it works perfectly, as we see it today in the USA.



The halo of scandal was also supported by the election in 1995. The key candidate was the mayor of Paris, Jacques Chirac, a politician clearly looking for approval on the other side of the Atlantic. In addition, there were no competitors until the incumbent Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, Chirac's ally in the party, suddenly decided that he would also run.



For the mayor of the City of Love it was not even a betrayal, but a sure defeat - France loved Balladur, 60% of voters were ready to vote for the Prime Minister. This is a victory in the first round and a magic number for presidential campaigns.



By an amazing coincidence, at that moment a corruption scandal, the so-called Karachi case, was built up. It turned out that the French authorities paid Pakistani officials a "reward" for Islamabad's purchase of three submarines. Part of these funds returned to France through the accounts of controlled companies, and it was Balladur who was the main beneficiary. The money went to finance his election campaign. Compromising evidence pulled down the popularity of the politician: he dropped out of the race already in the first round, and Jacques Chirac became the President.



In 1995, Chirac, as they say, had a narrow escape. But in 2001, Themis pulled the Parisian into the whirlpool of "justice": The media found out that, when a mayor, Chirac created dozens of fictitious jobs and paid millions of euros from the state budget to his fellow party members from the "Association in Support of the Republic."



Journalists also unearthed that the President used the services of a private airline for free. Later it turned out that the politician traded in influence, tenders and contracts. The cost of politician’s flights amounted to 380 thousand euros.



But Chirac still won the 2002 elections. The odiousness of his rival Jean-Marie Le Pen helped. The French establishment was so afraid of the coming of an ardent nationalist to power that even rivals supported Chirac, however, in a peculiar way. The slogans "A thief is better than a fascist" and "Vote with a clothespin in your nose" hinted that the ex-mayor of Paris smells far from French perfume.



Thomas Röper:



Chirac was the establishment candidate. And we always see very calm, smooth election races in the West, when there are two candidates from the establishment. As soon as there is someone not from the establishment (this is Trump in the USA, Le Pen in France), then the media looks for any dirt, forgets about any sins of the convenient candidate. We see this scheme in all Western countries and we see it with our own eyes with Le Pen today.



Yet, the long arm of the law finally reached Chirac - in 2011 he was given a two-year suspended sentence for the fraud with the budget. Moreover, the politician himself was long in coming to the court - allegedly due to health problems. Later, information was leaked to the press that the former President bought himself certificates of memory problems in order to avoid punishment.



At the right time, the amorous deeds of French politicians also became public. Thus, the ex-Minister of Economy Dominique Strauss-Kahn was nicknamed the "hot rabbit" for his adventures. In the 2012 election, he was the first number of the Socialist Party and, according to forecasts, was going to confidently win in the first round with the same 60%, but he did not.



The rabbit's career was buried on May 14, 2011. Police arrested Strauss-Kahn for attempting to rape a maid at Sofitel hotel. On the same day, the applicant for the Elysee Palace was accused by journalist Tristane Banon, on whom he allegedly put the make in 2002. The "strawberry" story from the New York hotel and the revelations of the media reporter were scavenged for three months. Later, the accusations against the "rabbit" fell apart, but the media created the necessary thesis for the EU and the US - "Strauss-Kahn will not be able to run for president."



French TV channels, newspapers, online publications, and, finally, the Elysee Palace itself were simply afraid of the popularity of the socialist Strauss-Kahn, who was going to shake up the Fifth Republic. The then President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy (a little later about him), in order to save his seat, connected his relatives and American intelligence services.



The action against Dominique Strauss-Kahn was well prepared and coordinated. Finally, a number of sources claimed that the misadventures of a possible presidential candidate were the result of a provocation by the French secret services acting on the direct orders of the head of state, Nicolas Sarkozy. At the same time, the role of the American special services, which acted for the benefit of their country, was actively discussed in society. By removing Strauss-Kahn from the French political competition, the United States hoped to increase the chances of victory for Sarkozy, who was considered a pro-American politician.



By the way, Sarkozy was afraid of Strauss-Kahn for a reason, because at the time of the scandal, the politician headed the International Monetary Fund. The "rabbit" had the White House and many others just a phone call away. Experts are sure that he was "Washington's choice" for the French campaign. Everything changed after Strauss-Kahn’s speech on April 3, 2011. On May 14 he was arrested, and on May 18 his IMF mandate was taken away.



Strauss-Kahn's troubles began after his fiery speech on April 3, 2011 at the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. Then he practically openly stated that it was necessary to change the entire existing world political and economic system, that the old world collapsed during the global economic crisis of 2008-2009, that the desire of countries to achieve low budget deficits, rapid economic growth, a free, uncontrolled financial market and liberal taxes led to a global financial and economic crisis. That is, he actually blamed the United States for the collapse of the world economy.



Americans do not forgive this. But Sarkozy, who believed that he was Washington's candidate in the 2012 elections, got into an even bigger scandal. A couple of months before voting day, the Mediapart portal revealed that Nicolas Sarkozy's political campaign was sponsored by Muammar Gaddafi. The Libyan leader gave the Frenchman as much as $50 million. In exchange, Sarkozy was supposed to "help resolve issues."



After such a "leak", the media began to call Sarkozy an "influence dealer". Local businessman Ziad Takieddine, who was a liaison between Sarkozy and Gaddafi, also confirmed the information. The entrepreneur was detained by the police while trying to import 1.5 million euros into France. The financial ties between the Elysee Palace and Tripoli were also confirmed by the son of Muammar Gaddafi, who was already killed at that time. According to him, the money was constantly transferred in small tranches.



How did Sarkozy thank his direct sponsor? In the best traditions of Western politicians, he was one of the first to support the invasion of NATO forces in Libya. In his dying interview, Gaddafi gave an exhaustive description of his ex-project.



Muammar Gaddafi, leader of the Libyan revolution 1979-2011:



Sarkozy is mentally retarded… It is only because of me that he became president. We gave him the money that allowed him to win.



Thomas Röper:



The case was obviously unclean, and Sarkozy was, as we later saw, a rather dubious person. And, apparently, it was even convenient for him to shut up Gaddafi, who, as they say, knew too much. Well, plus to receive oil from Libya. Do not forget that after the destruction of the state with local militants, France signed an agreement and is now receiving oil cheaply from Libya.



After that Sarkozy was defeated, and François Hollande was elected to the post of the President. A man from the Socialist Party became an emergency substitute for the "hot rabbit" Strauss-Kahn. What about Sarkozy? After the elections, the criminal cases against the politician seemed to be paused, but then he said something terrible: "I'm going to run for the 2017 presidential elections." As if by a finger snap, Mediapart appeared again with a portion of sensations. This time, the details of the "Betancourt case" were brought up. This is a story worthy of a movie.



Liliane Betancourt is one of the richest women in the world. The heiress to a $40 billion fortune and the L'oreal business empire took a young photographer lover in 1987. The daughter of a billionaire looked at this liaison with distrust and in 2007 filed a lawsuit against her lover for a fraud. During the study of financial documents, it became known that Eric Werth, the French Minister of Labor and Sarkozy's right hand, invested in L'oreal. And Betancourt herself received a tax deduction from the government, that is, from the Ministry of Labor, which amounted to 38 million euros in one year.



Later, the investigation found that Betancourt sponsored the political activities of the Minister of Labor. And not only him. And then it was Sarkozy's turn.



The real bombshell exploded when Mediapart posted excerpts from conversations between Liliane Betancourt and her financial adviser. The recording was secretly made by Betancourt’s butler, and, judging by it, it was about $ 100 million hidden from taxes in a Swiss bank. Also, an unrecorded island in the Seychelles archipelago began to gleam on the horizon. And most importantly, the strands of the case led to Woerth and Sarkozy: supposedly when he was the mayor of Neuilly from 1993 to 2002, Sarkozy regularly visited Betancourt villa for his "envelope", and only later received through Woerth an impressive amount from Betancourt for the presidential campaign.



Sarkozy, popular with the French even despite the scandals, was completely removed from the orbit. And here he is, the leader of the fifth republic - Francois Hollande suiting both the EU and the USA, and even more the French people. Or is he not?



On the anniversary of his election, Hollande was inveigled in a huge scandal: the treasurer of his party, Jean-Jacques Ogier, was caught offshore - the politician transferred money to two companies in the Cayman Islands "for the benefit of important people", that is, Hollande. A scandalous affair with actress Gayet also damaged Hollande's reputation. The first lady of France learned about it from the newspapers.







Then there was a spy scandal over the leaks of Wikileaks - American intelligence agencies tapped the Elysee Palace. Given the level of popular support of less than 30%, the absolutely pro-American Hollande was forced to condemn the US decision to spy on its allies.



Paris summoned the US ambassador for an explanation following reports that the United States was spying on French President Francois Hollande and two of his predecessors. The statement on behalf of the French President says that the United States must honor its obligations and not spy on French leaders.



Dry news item. However, Hollande's obstinacy cost Washington's support. Moreover, that he wasn’t favored at home anyway. As a result, against the backdrop of anti-ratings, for the first time in the history of the Fifth Republic, the incumbent President of the country refused to run for a second term.



And here we come to the latest history. 2017. The campaign was attended by five Monsieurs and one Madame - the daughter of the same Le Pen. From the media controlled by Paris, she got it pretty heavy, but Francois Fillon took on all the propaganda fire.



The 137th Prime Minister of France, the leader of the "Republicans" Francois Fillon, was the absolute favorite of the race three months before the voting day. The analysts predicted him to win in the first round with the same 60% of votes again. Western politicians could not allow this, because Fillon was an ardent supporter of strong relations with Russia. Fillon was drowned according to the old proven scheme: if a scandal is needed, the media will give it.



The favorite's rating was crushed by the scandal that erupted after the publication publication in Le Canard Enchaine on the embezzlement of public funds by Fillon's wife Penelope. She, as an assistant to her deputy husband, received a total salary of 831,440 euros for eight years, the publication claims, citing payment documents. Deputies and senators in France are not prohibited from hiring relatives, but the media did not find evidence that Fillon's wife actually did the work, and was not just listed as an assistant.



After one bogus story, there were the second and the third ones. They told about the illegal employment of children, rumors about expensive gifts and loans that went undeclared. The candidate for the Elysee Palace himself called the case against him an "extremely professional slander."



François Fillon, 2017 French Presidential candidate:



Today I am the target of so many attacks that I cannot help but see this as a form of harassment, mobilization against me. Every day, we descend lower and lower in an invasion of my privacy. What can explain the fact that hundreds or dozens of journalists are rummaging through trash bins and are busy today with my suits, tomorrow with my shirts, and will it come to the underwear next day?"



As a result, Fillon was given five years (of which three years on probation) for the fabricated case. Experts say: the main violation of the conservative politician was that he was twice ahead of the "right" candidate Emmanuel Macron and was the main presidential candidate.



Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian International Affairs Council:



Western democracy with universal suffrage is a pretty wrapper for the elite to decide who will be the formal head of state and what the political course will be. When politicians appear who do not fit into the current strategy of the elite, they defame them while blocking any compromising evidence on politicians from the system.



As for Marine Le Pen - the leader of the National Front - she also got a scandal right before the election, of course. The politician was accused of paying her employees from the EU funds. Later there were migrants who said that in the 1990s the daughter of an ardent nationalist defended the rights of illegal immigrants in court, giving them an opportunity to stay in France. Why did European officials dislike Le Pen so much? We already talked about this at the beginning.



MARINE LE PEN, LEADER OF THE NATIONAL FRONT PARTY



"If we win the elections, we intend to hold a referendum on France's withdrawal from the European Union in the first half of 2018 after negotiations with other EU member states."



2017 was the year when London legislated its exit from the EU. And losing France meant closing the European project as such. And against the backdrop of two bright candidates, the star of Emmanuel Macron rose. The modest and obscure bank clerk looked like a figure to the elites. At first, the media called him the "Rothschild banker" for his work with the famous family.



Macron, who entered the second round side by side with Marine Le Pen, received enormous support, as if on order, from the candidates who left the race. All but Fillon urged their electorate to vote for the young politician. The same thing happened this year. Even the scandal in the press looked smaller compared to the rest. Macron enlisted the support of most of the major French media, which fiercely attacked his competitors, the "favorite" was not particularly touched.



On January 6, 2016, in Las Vegas (USA), under the auspices of the French Ministry of Economy, a large-scale presentation of French high-tech companies was held, in which Macron, who at that time headed the department, took part. More than 380 thousand euros was spent from the state treasury for this event. These funds were transferred by the Ministry of Economy to the well-known French PR agency Havas, without holding a tender before that, as the law prescribes.



And now, the weirdest thing begins: the Havas PR agency is owned by a political scientist named Jacques Seguela. We talked about him at the beginning of the program. The same "creator of Presidents", as he is called in France. The investigation found that through the Ministry of Economy, Macron paid for the services of an advertiser and took a place in the Elysee Palace.



Nikita Mendkovich:



This was the case during the penultimate presidential campaign in the United States, where, on the one hand, Trump was persecuted, and, on the other hand, the dissemination of compromising evidence on the Biden family related to his corrupt ties with Ukraine was blocked. The same situation happened in France. Moreover, these decisions are often dictated by Washington, since many national media in France and other countries of continental Europe have stakes owned by American media companies, which, using this leverage, also influence local political life.



Such scandals, intrigues, investigations accompany all French elections. The expression "See Paris and die" is quite suitable for the career risks of local politicians. Apparently, when the time comes and the big players need it, they will find both compromising and overseas control over the current President.



