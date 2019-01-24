Results of meeting of President and Governor of Novosibirsk Region

Belarus and Novosibirsk region are ready to strengthen ties and enter new projects. Today, Alexander Lukashenko has met with the governor of this Russian region in the Palace of Independence.

Andrei Travnikov arrived in our country with a representative delegation. The guests have already visited a number of Belarusian enterprises, held a council for business cooperation and negotiations in the government. The President called Novosibirsk region one of the most promising economic partners for Belarus in Siberia.

At the heart of bilateral contacts are long-standing friendly and family ties between people. More than five thousand Belarusians live in Novosibirsk Region. Many of them are descendants of those who once mastered the Siberian expanses. Belarusian businessmen conduct successful business in the region. Our products, footwear, textiles and furniture are in great demand during fairs.

The two countries are working very closely in all areas. More than 8 thousand enterprises of Belarus and Russia are connected by production cooperation. We have more than 3 thousand enterprises with Russian capital.

Novosibirsk needs to update its public transport as much as possible by the year 2023 with the help of our country. Manufacturers of the region are also interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery. A lot of tractors will be supplied to the region in the near future. Belarus is ready to tightly join the program of agricultural development in Novosibirsk region.

The experience of our specialists in the modernization of road infrastructure will be useful in the construction of the Eastern Bypass of the city and the South-West transit.