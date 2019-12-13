3.43 RUB
Supreme State Council of Union State of Belarus and Russia to be held on November
The Supreme State Council of the Union State will be held on November 4. This statement was made yesterday at a meeting of our President with the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.
This year the departments of both countries turn 10 years old. As before, we intend to fight crime together. Joint efforts allow to increase the efficiency of investigation of criminal cases in the territory of the two countries, be it tax evasion or corruption crimes. Recently, Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The leaders paid a lot of attention to security issues and the work of investigators.
Excursion to the Palace of Independence for the delegation of the Investigative Committee of Russia
Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated the heads of departments of the two countries and all those involved on the upcoming professional holiday - Day of the Investigation Officer. A tour about the Palace of Independence was also organized for guests from Russia
