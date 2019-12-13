Breaking out of crisis and returning to normal development - Lukashenko's powerful speech in Astana

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. Speaking about the world problems, the President stated about the necessity to break out of the crisis as soon as possible and to return to the normal development track, BelTA reports.



"Each of the countries present here has its own specifics, but we all have something in common: the need to break out of the crisis as soon as possible and get back to the track of normal development. Both Europe and Asia are thinking about it," said the Belarusian leader.



He noted that the pandemic has only revealed the contradictions that existed before, and entrenched the new geopolitical reality, which in fact began to take shape more than four decades ago.



"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the so-called collective West, drunk with its victory, lost control and failed in its role as global regulator and guarantor of stability. And the whole world pays for it," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President stressed that Belarus contributed to global security and was among the countries of the former Soviet Union, which voluntarily gave up possessing nuclear weapons. "And what have we got in return? Assurances instead of real international legal guarantees, empty, unsupported declarations like the Budapest Memorandum, endless attempts to destabilize the situation in calm and industrious Belarus, and in 2020 foreign curators practically openly controlled an insurgency," noted the head of state.



The same scenario had previously been tested in Ukraine. "We can see what it has led to. Fortunately, in 2022, we managed to keep the peace in this land, in Kazakhstan," said Alexander Lukashenko.



