West uses OSCE’s humanitarian dimension for political manipulation

For Belarus, it is important that the OSCE’s human dimension retains its original humanitarian focus and serves the interests of the people. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Igor Sekreta during a video conference address at the international human rights event known as the "Vienna Discussions."

Igor Sekreta noted that certain Western delegations continue to use the humanitarian dimension for political manipulation. Belarus and Russia are frequently the targets of such contrived and sophisticated tactics.

The Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his conviction that a sustainable dialogue is possible only if there is respect for the sovereign equality of states, the conscientious fulfillment of international obligations, and a willingness to discuss complex issues without predetermined political conclusions.

The event was organized in Vienna under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the OSCE, with the support of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the OSCE.