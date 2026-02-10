Work is underway to establish a Chamber of Realtors in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fb1d601-81f0-4457-a21c-c1638822d0ca/conversions/67225ae9-c794-4459-a04f-e4378c2bc09e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fb1d601-81f0-4457-a21c-c1638822d0ca/conversions/67225ae9-c794-4459-a04f-e4378c2bc09e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fb1d601-81f0-4457-a21c-c1638822d0ca/conversions/67225ae9-c794-4459-a04f-e4378c2bc09e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fb1d601-81f0-4457-a21c-c1638822d0ca/conversions/67225ae9-c794-4459-a04f-e4378c2bc09e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A Chamber of Realtors will soon be established in Belarus. The Minister of Justice announced this at a meeting of the ministry's board on February 10.

According to Yevgeny Kovalenko, the new government agency will be established after the updated legislation on real estate activities comes into force.

The Ministry of Justice is currently working to recertify market participants. More and more trade intermediaries are receiving licenses to operate.

Yevgeny Kovalenko, Justice Minister of the Republic of Belarus:

"The laws governing real estate activities will come into full force on May 16 of this year, so we must take all organizational and practical measures by that date. A number of Government decrees and Ministry of Justice decrees have been prepared, the adoption of which will finalize required regulatory framework, and practical steps will then be taken to establish this self-governing body for the real estate community."