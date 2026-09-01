Xi Jinping Calls Formation of Multipolar World an Irreversible Historical Process

The emergence of a multipolar world has become an irreversible historical process. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek in the "SCO Plus" format, BelTA reports.

The Chinese leader emphasized that the world is experiencing accelerating and unprecedented changes in centuries, including factors such as protectionism and unilateralism. "At the same time, the global majority, which rejects big stick policy, does not desire conflict and confrontation, does not want isolation and backwardness, strives to take its rightful place on the world stage through its own development and international cooperation," the Chinese President emphasized. "The rapid growth of the Global South has fundamentally changed the balance of power in the world. The emergence of a multipolar world has become an irreversible historical process." Speaking about how to promote multipolarity, Xi Jinping stated that the answer to this question must be based on international consensus and justified by practice and history: "China, as a responsible major country, advocates the formation of an equitable and orderly multipolar world. The cornerstones are sovereign equality and mutual respect. A multipolar world, independent choice of development path, and democratization of international relations are the right path for all humanity."

"International affairs should be resolved by countries through dialogue, and international rules should be developed jointly. It is important to restore the authority of the UN and infuse it with new life," the Chinese President emphasized.

According to him, it is necessary to defend equal access to opportunities and equal rights for all countries, regardless of whether they are large or small, rich or poor. "We must develop universal values and abandon double standards, bullying, and the law of the jungle," Xi Jinping asserted.

He emphasized that global and regional international structures must act more cohesively and effectively. "Protectionism and decoupling lead to nowhere. We must focus on the development agenda, maintain a commitment to openness and cooperation, and narrow the digital and intellectual divide so that the technological revolution and development achievements benefit people around the world," the Chinese leader stated.

He noted that over the past 25 years, the SCO has served as a model for building relations between major powers, developing good-neighborly ties, and improving relations between countries large and small. Xi Jinping is confident that with growing cohesion, the SCO can make an even greater contribution to the formation of an equal and orderly multipolar world and serve as a driver of shared prosperity on the Eurasian continent.

The Chinese President also hopes that the SCO will become a driving force for reform and improvement of global governance. "We must firmly adhere to the path of partnership and choose dialogue over confrontation," he said.