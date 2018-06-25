PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Johannes Khan praises Belarus’ role in Eastern Partnership

The Eastern Partnership aims to create a belt of stability and prosperity, said Johannes Khan while taking part in the tenth round of informal ministerial dialogues of the countries of the initiative (the EU Eastern Partnership). The situation in the region and the prospects for the development of the project were discussed. As for the role of Minsk in the Eastern Partnership, it is really important.

Johannes Khan was in Minsk for several days and decided to combine official events with a walk around the city. Judging by the photo posted in his Twitter account, he managed to visit the Upper City, the GUM and the Central supermarket.

