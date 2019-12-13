In 5 days of early voting almost 43% of citizens cast their votes

On the main election day, the most up-to-date information continues to come from the Central Election Commission. According to the data as of 10 am, the highest number of votes was cast in Gomel and Mogilev regions, the elections have already been declared valid in these regions. More than 40 percent of people voted in Brest, Vitebsk, Grodno and Minsk regions. In the capital, the turnout percentage was over 36%. In total, starting from August 4, 45% of Belarusians cast their votes.



