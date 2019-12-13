PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus’ election monitored by 248 international observers

The election process is monitored by observers. This year, the CIS mission, including the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, is working in Belarus. There are also representatives of the diplomatic corps at the precincts, a total of 248 international observers. More than 48 thousand national observers are also monitoring the election campaign.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All