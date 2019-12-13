The West is trying to deprive Belarus of sovereignty, but these efforts will be futile - Sergei Aleinik

The West is trying to deprive Belarus of sovereignty, but these efforts will be in vain. This was stated by our Foreign Minister after talks with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Sergei Aleinik notes that most states are united today by the desire for multipolarity, a fair and safe world order, where the rights of nations and peoples to their independent, civilizational path of development would be truly respected. But only such simple and fair position is unacceptable for the Western states that want to keep their domination and ability to dictate their own conditions, favorable only for themselves.

Sergei Aleinik, Foreign Minister of Belarus:

“Deprived of it, they will lose their traditional ways of enrichment. This is the urgency of the moment. And that's why we're pressed today, undermined economically, and tried to undermine us from the inside. In other words, they are trying to deprive us of our sovereignty. But the trends we see in the world today and our own integration experience say that all these efforts will be in vain, and the processes of global transformation and progressive transition to a multipolar world initiated by the West cannot be reversed. The world will no longer be the same.”

Sergey Lavrov: OSCE continues to degrade

Sergey Lavrov, in his turn, stated that OSCE continues to degrade because of the unwillingness of NATO member countries to moderate their ambitions.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

“The reckless expansion of NATO not only eastward, but also northward and in other geographic directions undermines the very prospect of further normal conversation about European security. As NATO absorbs practically all neutral states (a process we are unfortunately witnessing with our own eyes), the possibility for such a constructive policy on the continent with the proactive role of "neutrals" essentially disappears.”