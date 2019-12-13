Premiers of Eurasian Five to meet in Minsk today

Minsk today will be a negotiating platform for the prime ministers of the Eurasian Five. The Interstate Council sessions will be held in a narrow and extended format. There are also a number of bilateral meetings in the programme.



The fact that the meeting will be held in person is particularly significant now. This is a good opportunity to personally, face to face, discuss the pressing issues. Some of them were forwarded by the presidents to the governments after the summit in May. Belarus is currently presiding over the EAEU. The main point is absence of barriers and equal conditions that we advocate from the very beginning of the union.



At a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday, our Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that only practical issues will be on the agenda of the council meeting, that is, the priority will be given to economy, trade, competition and industry. The map of industrialization on a digital platform will help businesses and state enterprises to find new partners. It will help avoid duplication of production and increase trade to third countries.



It should be noted that the potential of the EAUE is large. It has 180 million people and a GDP of two trillion dollars. Well, in order to work in full force, it is necessary to resolve all contentious issues and agree on the legal framework. The next opportunity is today.



