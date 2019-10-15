Meeting of the Contact Group on Donbass held in Minsk

A regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in the east of Ukraine has come to an end in Minsk. The parties failed to agree on a new schedule for the disengagement of forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoy. In addition, the participants were unable to agree on prisoner exchange. It should be noted that the meeting was the first after Ukraine and other members of the Contact Group agreed on the Steinmeier formula. It provides for a special status for the south-east of the country and holding of elections there. The withdrawal was due to begin last week, October 7. The parties to the conflict were given three days to do so. However, it has not yet taken place. The disengagement of forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoy is a prerequisite for holding a summit in the Normandy format.