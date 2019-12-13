3.43 RUB
Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers held in Astana
A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is taking place in Astana.
On July 3 and 4, the SCO summit will be held here in Astana. The heads of foreign Ministries will prepare the agenda of the leaders. Today they will be busy clarifying the leaders' agenda in connection with the rapidly changing international situation. The ministers will also prepare a package of various documents for submission to the heads of state for approval.
The Foreign Ministers will also discuss the candidacies of the new SCO Secretary General and the Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization. Belarus is represented in Astana by Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.
