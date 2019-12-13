Meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government to be held today in video format

Actual issues of economic cooperation will be discussed today at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government. It will be held in a video conference format. The theme and joint efforts of the Commonwealth countries to combat the spread of coronavirus infection are also considered. They will also address an important project on the CIS economic development strategy for the period until 2030. The heads of government also plan to sign a number of documents aimed at expanding and deepening cooperation in various fields.



