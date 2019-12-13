CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting

Belarus advocates the adoption of measures to protect people's health and support the economy at the CIS level. This was stated today by our Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. The key topic is general tasks to counteract the spread of coronavirus. Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus believes that the priority steps should be to combine efforts to create antiviral drugs and vaccines and to establish their mass production, to ensure the smooth operation of transport and freight transport, both within the Commonwealth and for transit purposes. It would be advisable to think over measures to strengthen the self-sufficiency of the CIS region, especially with regard to agricultural products, essential goods and medical devices. As Vladimir Makei noted, the draft agreement on free trade in services in the CIS may be ready for signing this year. The Minister proposed to think about the intensification of practical cooperation between the CIS countries. In this regard, Belarus supports the draft statement initiated by the Russian side of the CIS Heads of State on cooperation in the field of international information security.