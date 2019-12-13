EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to be held in video conference format

Belarus will be represented at today's meeting by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The Ministers will discuss the interaction of the Commonwealth countries with the UN and other international organizations. The key topic is how to counteract the spread of coronavirus. The project of international youth cooperation as well as cooperation in tourism, physical culture and sport for the next decade will be considered. Partnership in the field of culture and national security is on the agenda.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All