Meeting of Supreme State Council of Belarus and Russia to be held today via video conference

The President of Belarus will participate in a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. The meeting is scheduled for the second half of the day and will be held via video conference. Alexander Lukashenko will chair the event from the hall of the Security Council of the Palace of Independence. Six issues are on the agenda.

Six issues on the agenda of the Supreme State Council

The main one is a draft of the guidelines for implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Union State until 2023 (actually this is a list of integration areas with the responsible officials). A package of Union programs has been developed to develop these directions. They have already been approved on September 10 at the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and will become a practical basis for deeper integration.

Draft Decree of the Supreme State Council has been sent to the President of Belarus



The draft decree, which approves the Main directions and Union programs - has already been sent to the Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, President of Belarus. In addition, the agenda includes trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia, the military doctrine, the concept of migration policy of the Union State. They will also discuss the awarding of the Union State Prize in science and technology, as well as the implementation and monitoring of the decisions of the Supreme State Council.

