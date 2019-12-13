3.39 RUB
Protection of national interests and strengthening of social guarantees for veterans - first meeting of parliamentarians of new convocation held in Minsk
Belarus suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. Today the bill was adopted in the House of Representatives.
The document was submitted to the lower house of parliament by the Council of Ministers in coordination with the head of state and was prepared to ensure our national interests, as well as in response to the decision of NATO countries to suspend the treaty.
Today in the Oval Hall is the first meeting on the adoption of important documents by the parliamentarians of the new convocation. A total of 10 issues are on the agenda. One of the most important issues concerns the strengthening of social guarantees for veterans. A package of benefits is envisaged for veterans of the Great Patriotic War, former prisoners of fascism and soldiers-internationalists. The document contains the two key blocks of changes. Support for labor veterans has also been expanded.
Irina Kostevich, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
“First of all, it is the strengthening of social benefits and guarantees for certain categories: veterans of the Great Patriotic War, former prisoners of fascism and soldiers-internationalists. Another very important category of our citizens is servicemen who were awarded orders and medals for their impeccable service on the home front during the Great Patriotic War.”
