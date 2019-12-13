Kazakhstan to host intergovernmental council of Eurasian Economic Union Friday

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are ready to jointly assemble machinery, open joint ventures and build up trade in agricultural products. This was announced today at the meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries. Negotiations were held within the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union. This year the heads of government of "five" meet in Almaty. Tomorrow there will be a big discussion on the future of integration. And today is the day of bilateral meetings.



