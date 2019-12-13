3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Kazakhstan to host intergovernmental council of Eurasian Economic Union Friday
Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are ready to jointly assemble machinery, open joint ventures and build up trade in agricultural products. This was announced today at the meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries. Negotiations were held within the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union. This year the heads of government of "five" meet in Almaty. Tomorrow there will be a big discussion on the future of integration. And today is the day of bilateral meetings.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All