Significant projects of cooperation with China in spheres of culture and sports announced by President of Belarus

"We appreciate this visit also because it is taking place on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Belarus' liberation from the Nazis. Military representatives of the People's Republic of China have always taken part in our military parade. We are very grateful to you for always responding to our requests and taking part in various cultural events. We will not remain in debt. We are preparing a very serious program, with which our young people will come to China and present not only Belarusian, but the whole Slavic culture in the People's Republic of China. I think we will do it in the near future," said the Belarusian leader.