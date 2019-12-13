3.42 RUB
Significant projects of cooperation with China in spheres of culture and sports announced by President of Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced significant projects of cooperation with the People's Republic of China in the areas of culture and sports. He made the relevant statements at a meeting with Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University Hao Ping and representatives of Chinese universities, BELTA writes.
"We appreciate this visit also because it is taking place on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Belarus' liberation from the Nazis. Military representatives of the People's Republic of China have always taken part in our military parade. We are very grateful to you for always responding to our requests and taking part in various cultural events. We will not remain in debt. We are preparing a very serious program, with which our young people will come to China and present not only Belarusian, but the whole Slavic culture in the People's Republic of China. I think we will do it in the near future," said the Belarusian leader.
As for sports, Alexander Lukashenko said he was eager to realize the project as soon as possible, which the parties agreed on during his visit to Peking University in December 2023.
"We agreed to build a sports center at Peking University with the help of Belarus. I am convinced that I will find time to come to you once again and present Belarusian sport, including hockey, at a higher level. We want to cooperate with you."
