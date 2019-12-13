President of Belarus congratulates Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as President of Mozambique

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as President of Mozambique. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The voting results testify to the high level of trust of the nation in you and the Mozambique Liberation Front party. I am convinced that under your leadership the country will continue to develop steadily and defend its positions in the international arena.

The head of state confirmed Belarus' interest in strengthening long-term ties with Mozambique.

"Minsk and Maputo have significant potential for improving political dialogue, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, as well as for intensifying joint activities in such areas as petrochemicals, education, and high-tech production," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

"We can contribute to the renewal of your country's economy and offer Belarusian experience in the successful implementation of projects to mechanize agriculture and ensure food security in neighboring Zimbabwe. If you agree, we are ready to send our high-level government delegation at the nearest convenient time to identify promising areas," the Belarusian leader noted.