3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus congratulates Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as President of Mozambique
The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as President of Mozambique. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The voting results testify to the high level of trust of the nation in you and the Mozambique Liberation Front party. I am convinced that under your leadership the country will continue to develop steadily and defend its positions in the international arena.
The head of state confirmed Belarus' interest in strengthening long-term ties with Mozambique.
"Minsk and Maputo have significant potential for improving political dialogue, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, as well as for intensifying joint activities in such areas as petrochemicals, education, and high-tech production," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.
"We can contribute to the renewal of your country's economy and offer Belarusian experience in the successful implementation of projects to mechanize agriculture and ensure food security in neighboring Zimbabwe. If you agree, we are ready to send our high-level government delegation at the nearest convenient time to identify promising areas," the Belarusian leader noted.
The President wished Daniel Francisco Chapo good health and success in his responsible government post, and also invited him to visit Minsk to discuss all issues of developing bilateral relations.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All