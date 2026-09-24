100 Memoranda, Too Little Commerce: Lukashenko Urges a Review of Projects with Pakistan

Minsk and Islamabad are expanding their engagement in a planned way. A Pakistani parliamentary delegation headed by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani is visiting Belarus.

On 24 September the guests were received at the Palace of Independence. Belarus and Pakistan are long-standing, reliable partners: diplomatic relations are more than thirty years old.

Cooperation between the two countries is described as trusting and strategic, underpinned by regular contacts at the highest and high levels. An intensive political dialogue between the leaders is meant to lay a solid foundation for economic interaction. Belarus is ready to develop the relationship; the political will, shared interests and common positions are there.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“It is encouraging that we shall accomplish a good deal. We already work reasonably well, but the level of political interaction we have — and of parliamentary interaction — clearly does not correspond to the economic level realized today between Belarus and Pakistan. When I last met the Prime Minister of Pakistan, we agreed that in the near future, especially this year and next, we would intensify our economic relations substantially. I shall be frank: I should like us to do everything on time, to conduct a serious review, within the intergovernmental commission, of our relations and of the projects that exist, and to move onto those lines of cooperation that Pakistan and Belarus need today. If we agree that there should be no delays in implementing those projects.”

Belarus and Islamabad trade in modest volumes: turnover in 2025 amounted to about $40 million. A decline has been recorded. The President is convinced that there is potential for growth, grounded in mutual interest in developing economic contacts.

Belarus is ready to increase supplies of agricultural machinery, dairy products and baby food. Industrial cooperation is also developing: assembly of Belarusian tractors is under way in Pakistan.

Lukashenko called on the two countries to put financial settlements in order, which would stimulate trade and economic relations.

The President: Belarus and Pakistan have an interest in close cooperation

“A very important question, Mr Chairman, is the establishment of a normal financial exchange — normal relations in the financial sphere between our states. I think that is within your power today. I have in mind, above all, the role you play in the world — especially in connection with what you are doing to settle the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state stressed that payment infrastructure between the two countries is the issue that would move trade and economic relations forward in a significant way. He noted that the parties have recently begun to reduce trade between the two states, and that this depends in large measure on the payment infrastructure that exists today. At the same time Lukashenko assured his guest that “there are no problems or delays on the Belarusian side,” and expressed the hope that after the visit those questions would be settled on the Pakistani side as well.

He also recalled that, when he was recently a guest of Nawaz Sharif, the latter had proposed a good option — to establish close interregional cooperation — and stressed that Belarus “absolutely supports” it, having relevant experience of its own. Lukashenko expressed confidence that if the strength and wishes of parliamentarians were directed along those lines, the parties would be able to achieve a great deal.

In conclusion he urged that the moment be used to resolve all the long-standing problems that, unfortunately, still exist between the two countries.

The distinguished guest thanked Alexander Lukashenko for a warm reception in Belarus and assured him that friendship between the two countries matters to Pakistan.

The parliamentary dimension serves to strengthen bilateral contacts. After the talks the head of the Pakistani delegation gave a high assessment of the meeting with the Belarusian leader.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan:

“I had an excellent meeting with the President, a great friend of Pakistan. Our country is likewise a great friend of Belarus. We cooperate very effectively on various platforms, including the United Nations, the SCO and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. We touched on specific questions of developing economic relations. Today diplomacy and economics are practically the same thing. Steps that need to be taken were discussed. We have signed around a hundred memoranda of understanding; they need to be converted into concrete action. We must focus on implementing the decisions already taken. There is a great deal of work, but we shall manage it.”

To discuss a wide range of issues the Pakistani parliamentary delegation will hold a series of meetings and talks in Minsk. The guests underlined that they count on fruitful cooperation in various fields — especially agriculture and machine building.