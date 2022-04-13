President of Belarus to meet with Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai on 13 April

The working visit of the President of Belarus to the Russian Federation continues. Today, Alexander Lukashenko is visiting Primorsky Krai. He is scheduled to have talks with Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. The Belarusian Forge No. 1 from Blagoveshchensk arrived in Vladivostok the night before. The main topic of the meeting will be cooperation of Belarus with the Far East region, implementation of projects and new areas of interaction. In particular, the emphasis will be placed on trade issues on a wide range of positions and the supply of fish products to the Belarusian market. It is planned that Alexander Lukashenko will visit Russky Island and familiarize himself with the implementation of infrastructure and socio-cultural projects.