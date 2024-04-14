The West, after all, prefers to wash its hands of blood without warning. This "bomb and conquer" tactic has worked for a hundred years. As was the case with Yugoslavia. April 14 is a common date in the history of Belarus and Serbia. Exactly 25 years ago, Belarusians showed in practice who is a friend and who is an enemy. On this day in 1999, our President flew to Belgrade (then torn apart by the "humanitarian" bombing of NATO).

He came to support his Slavic brothers. To stand face to face against many. After all, NATO generals did not give security guarantees. The press called it a "visit under NATO bombs." For 78 days and nights, the Alliance planes tormented this land. Without UN Security Council sanctions. This is a crime that the West has not yet recognized.

And that it won't recognize. The Serbs understand this very well. These proud, warm-hearted, strong people were not broken then. And we were there.

We, Belarusians, will not forget this inhuman crime of the West either.

Dragoljub Svonja, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Novi Sad:

The children, thank God, were in Belarus at that time. A comrade, a representative of the Minsk Tractor Plant, took my wife and children at the border. They were in Belarus all the time of the bombing, for two months.

Stop anyone in Serbia with the words "we are from Belarus"and you will get a story. And words of gratitude to our President for his support in 1999. When, without the approval of the UN Security Council, NATO launched the operation Allied Force. For "humanitarian" purposes,allegedly defending a national minority. And the whole world turns a blind eye to this. However, there is no reason to be surprised. They still haven't seen the light.

Vdosav Kovačević, Major General, President of the Union of War Veterans of the National Liberation Wars of Serbia :

What especially hurts me today is that back then the whole West and the whole world turned a blind eye to this and left us to fight alone, no one came to our aid. We remember the initiative of your President Lukashenko to help us.

War hawks were tearing this land apart. They decided that they had the right to kill people. Blow up bridges, bomb schools, hospitals, television. Use cluster bombs, depleted uranium shells.

For not bending the knee. They did not recognize the hegemony of the United States and did not give up their land. And the pretext was found - an internal conflict. And we know the methods: falsification, lies, blackmail, isolation by sanctions.

And then there was the howl of the bombers.

And only one person, the leader of Belarus, our President, decided to put peace and humanity above politics and even his own security. Alexander Lukashenko flies to Belgrade.

Vladimir Kršljanin, High Advisor to the Serbian Foreign Ministry, former assistant to President Slobodan Milosevic:

In general, he did not have any special guarantees. He could only count on reason. Hundreds of NATO planes flew over our country every day. Flying to our airport, which was closed, was a great risk and bravery.

Luka Kastratović, General (Serbia):

It was critical and dangerous. Because 24 hours a day, day and night, NATO planes from all neighboring countries were flying.

The Alliance does not provide security guarantees. Moreover, it sends fighter jets. And it continues its air raids.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

I take all warnings in stride. I know how much I am "loved" in NATO.

Forge number one was forced to descend to a height of 500 meters. The situation was an emergency. But the eventual resolution of the conflict was worth it.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

My visit to Yugoslavia at this difficult time can bring the problem that has developed there and the difficult events that are unfolding there to some kind of denouement, at least a few millimetres, at least a little closer. The goal is a mandatory peaceful settlement of this problem.

Alexander Lukashenko and Slobodan Milosevic held talks under air raid sirens. More than 6 hours of communication.

The Belarusian leader walked through the streets, saw gaping holes - traces of NATO bombs, visited the Military Academy, supported the wounded in the wards.

Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Belgrade on April 14, 1999. And onApril 28t, 31 trucks with humanitarian aid - 500 tons of cargo - left Minsk for Belgrade.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

First of all, it's not just their (Serbs' - Ed.) war. We are absolutely convinced that today they are waging war not only for themselves, not only for their land. If we use historical parallels and lessons of history, this is a test of strength. And, unfortunately, it is starting again in the Balkans.

The second conclusion is that they (NATO forces - Ed.) will not break them. It is not the first time I have been to Yugoslavia and not the first time I have met with the President of Yugoslavia. In 20 days of war, they killed hundreds of civilians. But hey killed only a few soldiers, against whom they are supposed to fight. Third conclusion: NATO needs to end this dubious operation.

I am unequivocally convinced of this. And the sooner the better. They just need to find a way to save face today, if it is still possible, and get out of this terrible cauldron."

Prophetic words. Both then, in 1999 and now, Alexander Lukashenko is sure that there is no alternative to peace.

The enemy must be deprived of his voice. The building of Radio and Television of Serbia was destroyed. 16 people were killed. The list includes journalists, video engineers. Our colleagues. According to a number of international human rights organizations, this attack falls into the category of war crimes. Are there any convicts? The question is rhetorical.

Mile Koprivica, former director of Novi Sad TV station:

We are now standing on the foundation of your life's work, so to speak. In the beginning, it was grief, a desire to resist, regret, and at the same time a desire to create something new and not to stop working.

And this is the city of Novi Sad. We came to Radio and Television of Vojvodina, one of the two public broadcasters in Serbia. To talk to Mile Koprivica.

In 1999, he was the director of television, which was wiped off the face of the earth by NATO missiles. Here it is especially acutely understood: information, the truth, is a weapon that the enemy is trying to destroy in the first place.

Mile Koprivica, former director of a Novi Sad TV station:

I consider it necessary to emphasize that at the time when it was most difficult for us, when we were bombed, the only president who visited our country was President Lukashenko. We can't forget that.

- What do you think about this visit of our President?

"It was very dangerous. First of all, it was necessary to show political wisdom, to stand on the right side, and it was necessary to have personal courage to do so. President Lukashenko has these qualities, and he has preserved them to this day.

The air raids lasted for 78 days and nights. Up to 4,000 people were killed and up to 10,000 were wounded (these are the data of the Serbian side).

Slavenko Terzic, former Serbian ambassador to Russia, diplomat, historian:

The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia is the beginning of NATO's crude aggressive eastward expansion.

Danica Grujičić, Minister of Health of Serbia: