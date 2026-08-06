500-Million-Dollar Target in Sight: Lukashenko and Algerian Diplomacy Push Forward New Projects

Belarus and Algeria are ready to expand cooperation. On 6 August at the Palace of Independence the President received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the North African country, who arrived on an official visit.

The discussion focused on increasing trade turnover and creating joint enterprises. Relations received a new impetus after Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Algeria in December 2025. In addition to economic matters the two countries are discussing the opening of reciprocal embassies, the organisation of direct air links, and are preparing an official visit by the President of Algeria to Minsk.

Minsk and Algiers: a fundamentally new level of relations

A market of more than 47 million people. Algeria is also called a “natural bridge” linking the Mediterranean, the Arab world and sub-Saharan Africa. It is one of the most influential countries on the African continent and, in essence, a gateway to it.

Contacts between Belarus and Algeria reached a fundamentally new level in December 2025, when talks took place between Alexander Lukashenko and Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital of the same name. Prior to that a bilateral business forum was held in the country, attended by more than 120 companies, at which the sides agreed to establish a business council and direct cooperation between the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and Algerian partners. Everything accelerated markedly after a clear signal of mutual understanding at the highest political level.

The head of state noted that he remained under a strong impression from his meeting with President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“We can agree with Algeria on the implementation of many projects. The basis of this conviction of mine is the fact that we are capable of doing absolutely everything that Algeria needs today — and perhaps tomorrow as well,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed. “I would like these projects to receive greater acceleration.”

“If we advance in this direction and reach agreements on concrete projects, this will, firstly, serve as a foundation for our further relations. Secondly, it will open new opportunities in interaction between Belarus and Algeria already today. That is the approximate philosophy of our relations as I see it,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

Return visit of the President of Algeria to Belarus

According to the diplomat, a return visit by the President of Algeria to Belarus is currently being worked out. As regards the directions of joint projects, our country has already received the opportunity to trade its dairy products without restrictions on Algerian territory. Moreover, Algeria is regarded as a full-fledged hub for the promotion of Belarusian goods throughout Africa.

Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria:

“We reviewed the results of the implementation of the agreements that have already been reached between our countries. To speak more specifically, after President Lukashenko’s visit in December all instruments of cooperation have been set in motion. A new treaty-and-legal base has been created. We have 43 directions in which we are working. And in half of them we have achieved concrete results.”

Talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

After the Palace of Independence Ahmed Attaf proceeded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ties along this line have been maintained for more than thirty years. Today’s talks with the President were encouraging and serious; Algeria can become a key partner of official Minsk in North Africa — this was once again emphasised by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov.

He recalled that the heads of the two states in December 2025 set an ambitious task — to reach a trade turnover of 500 million dollars by the end of 2027. “The foreign-policy departments and the ministries of the two countries in general, the governments, are doing everything to fulfil this task. I would remind you that during our President’s visit to Algeria a number of very important bilateral agreements were signed that laid the foundation for cooperation in a whole series of directions. A roadmap of cooperation was signed,” the minister noted.

In addition, a number of initial contracts were signed for the supply of Belarusian products to Algeria and Algerian products to Belarus. They are already producing concrete results. Thus, Belarusian exports to Algeria in the first half of 2026 amounted to practically 80 million dollars. “This is twice as much as for the whole of 2025,” Ryzhenkov emphasised.

In the roadmap of cooperation between the two countries 43 directions are set out in which work is under way. “In the opinion of our Algerian friends, in 21 of these directions we have more than successful results, and some of these projects have already been completed by us. And this, I wish to remind you, in a period of less than eight months since the official visit. We are very pleased that projects for the supply of Belarusian food products, powdered milk, powdered whey and cream to Algeria are being implemented at a very decent level. We are also pleased that projects for the creation of assembly production of Belarusian machinery in Algeria are at a serious stage of development; we have approached closely the realisation of a project for the creation of complexes for the drying and storage of grain. In addition, a group of children from Algeria, in accordance with a decision of our President, has already visited the national children’s camp ‘Zubryonok’ and was very satisfied with their stay and health improvement in this camp,” the minister noted.

In the near future a Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus will visit Algeria to finalise a number of projects of industrial cooperation. And already in October a session of the joint intergovernmental Belarusian-Algerian commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Minsk.

Emphasis on regional cooperation

On 6 August talks were also held by the Algerian diplomat at the level of the Council of the Republic. The discussion concerned the development of regional interaction. This is especially relevant given the considerable experience of Belarusian parliamentarians in this matter.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“Regional cooperation is very important for us. So far we have no such groundwork with Algeria, but it would be good if we could promote interaction at the regional level. We have good practice in holding forums of the regions of Belarus and Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan. This year we successfully held such a forum, in the course of which serious contracts were signed. Why should we not consider a decision on holding such events with Algeria, a country friendly to us.”

Looking at the figures, the global plans at this stage are to bring trade turnover to 500 million dollars. At the same time it is necessary to structure cooperation so that each side’s “blind zones” are covered by the competencies of the partner. Algeria is rich in resources — oil, gas, phosphates — but experiences a need for technologies for the agro-industrial complex, which Belarusians possess at a high quality across various positions. In addition, Algeria is the third-largest shareholder of the African Development Bank, which is responsible in Africa for its advance to a new level: from financing electrification projects to integrations linked with the development of trade chains. This concerns Algerian-Belarusian projects as well. Everything is in place; the sides have only to work.