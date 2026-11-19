Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his birthday, BELTA writes.

“Egypt’s confident progress, the strengthening of its economic potential and its active position on the international stage are to a significant degree the result of your many years of state activity,” the congratulatory message says. “Cairo continues to play an important role in the search for political paths to the settlement of conflicts and in supporting peace in the Middle East and in Africa.”

The head of state noted that ties between Belarus and Egypt are acquiring an increasingly substantive character. “Mutual trade turnover is increasing, the decisions of the Belarusian-Egyptian joint trade commission are being implemented. Humanitarian cooperation is also developing dynamically, including in the sphere of education and the health improvement of Egyptian children in Belarus,” he emphasised.

Alexander Lukashenko also welcomed Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s readiness to visit Belarus: “I am convinced that the meeting will become a good opportunity for the continuation of a trusting dialogue and will contribute to the implementation of new initiatives.”

The President of Belarus wished the President of Egypt good health and success, and the friendly Egyptian people stability and prosperity.