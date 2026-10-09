"A historic moment" — Lukashenko on Azerbaijan's decision to assume CIS chairmanship in 2028

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko described Azerbaijan's decision to assume the CIS chairmanship for the first time in 2028 as a historic moment. He made this statement at the CIS summit in Turkmenistan, BelTA reports.

"A new phase in our organization's development is the decision by the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] to assume the chairmanship for the first time in 2028. This is undoubtedly a historic moment. The President himself spoke of this as well," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"I hope Armenia will also decide to fulfill this honorable duty in 2029, in accordance with the rotation schedule," Alexander Lukashenko added.

As is known, Azerbaijan and Armenia had long refrained from holding the CIS chairmanship due to a protracted territorial conflict, which has now concluded. The parties are currently engaged in a peace process aimed at a final settlement.

The President of Belarus also thanked his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for Uzbekistan's agreement to assume the CIS chairmanship in 2027. "I am confident that our Uzbek friends will carry out this mission with distinction, as always," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that each of these countries would give fresh impetus to the work of the CIS. "Belarus will provide you with maximum assistance and actively participate in all processes," the President assured.

He wished the summit participants optimism, determination, and new achievements in their work for the benefit of the Commonwealth nations.