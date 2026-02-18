The two nations are planning to collaboratively build a port in Mozambique—a development rooted in high-level conversations with Zimbabwe’s leadership. This port in Mozambique aims to become a true hub, offering not only a tri-national partnership but also serving as a gateway to other regional markets for Belarusian partners.

From sunny Harare, where the temperature now exceeds +30°C, the Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation arrived in cold, snowy Minsk. Senate Speaker Mabel Chinomona, despite choosing light footwear, prudently took along a fur shawl for warmth.

On February 18th, the parliaments of Belarus and Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Cooperation—an essential step in translating bilateral agreements into legislative action. Mabel Chinomona is among the country’s top four officials, after the President and two Vice Presidents, and is also a leading figure in Zimbabwe’s women’s movement, akin to Belarus’ "Union of Women." She was notably impressed to hear that 2026 has been declared Zimbabwe’s Year of the Belarusian Woman, adding another avenue for collaboration.

In recent years, despite the geographical distance, Zimbabweans have become regular visitors to Belarus. It all began with the Belarusian President’s visit to Zimbabwe, which helped establish trusting relations. Belarus has contributed significantly—ensuring food security on the continent, sharing agricultural technologies, and providing Zimbabwe with ample grain supplies. The country has also shared medical innovations, reducing child mortality and feeding infants—efforts warmly appreciated by Zimbabwean mothers.

Most Zimbabwean women are engaged in farming, and now they can be seen behind the wheels of Belarusian tractors. President Mnangagwa has publicly thanked Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly for these contributions. The reputation of Belarus’s support has spread across the continent.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus emphasized:

"Honorable Madam Chair, esteemed friends, I warmly welcome you to Belarus. Thank you for finding the time to visit us. For us, it is vital to include parliamentary cooperation as part of our relationship. As I considered the prospects of working with Africa, I returned to an old idea we discussed with your President: the need for a strategic foothold on Africa’s southeastern coast. This means working together with Zimbabwe on the construction of a port in Mozambique. If we realize this project—together with Mozambique and Zimbabwe—it could turn your country into a major hub for products not only from Belarus to South Africa, Southeast Africa, and the broader African continent but also for goods from other nations. I believe, above all, this could be highly beneficial for Russia as well. We must work on this idea. Please, remind President Mnangagwa of our conversation in this regard. It is a significant opportunity."

Following Western aggression, Belarus has reoriented its foreign policy—shifting focus southward, toward Africa and Asia, where we are awaited. Africa has now become the second key direction in Belarus’s multi-vector foreign policy, alongside Russia. Belarus no longer merely trades and transfers technologies but also creates joint production and supplies products to other markets on the continent.

"Regarding Belarus-Zimbabwe relations, there are almost no issues. We simply need to follow our roadmap, which has been developed, and implement the activities outlined therein. We will do everything we promised. It’s very important for our cooperation that parliamentarians and senators oversee the implementation of agreements, both in Zimbabwe and Belarus. So, dear Madam Chair, we have a lot of work ahead—to reach a trade turnover of over $100 million within a few years, as agreed. You’ve done a lot for us in Africa, and your President is the best advocate for our cooperation and experience there. This has led many African countries to seek partnerships with us and consider the path we’ve taken with Zimbabwe. We are ready to act together in this regard," said the Belarusian leader.

As a result of these negotiations, the speaker confirmed Zimbabwe’s interest in implementing a trilateral project to build a port in Mozambique—an essential step for the continent’s further development.

"We are confident this will succeed, as our President Emmerson Mnangagwa is also very committed to the development of Africa as a whole. His high standing in many African countries allows for the swift realization of joint projects. Zimbabwe, like many African nations, has lagged behind in development for years, but thanks in part to friendly countries like Belarus, it has made significant progress," Mabel Memori Chinomona stated.

Following her talks with the Belarusian leader, the delegation was invited to visit the High Technologies Park. Zimbabwe, like many African countries, is now focusing on digital transformation. Belarus is ready to share its best IT competencies.

Senator Apollonia Mutsverengwi of Zimbabwe commented:

"We need technologies to monitor the environment, track pests, and prevent infestations in our fields, which will help us increase harvests. Our country also has many national parks with abundant wildlife, and we need to track animal movements to prevent border violations. Zimbabwe’s President has expressed that by 2030, we expect improvements across all sectors of cooperation. We value Belarus’s experience and look forward to sharing in it."

Anna Ryabova, head of the Secretariat of Belarus’s High Technologies Park Supervisory Board, added:

"We have assessed market demand and assembled a broad pool of companies ready to engage with our colleagues, offering solutions in smart cities, digital governance, biotechnology, healthcare—including women’s health, veterinary medicine, and epidemiology. We have a wide array of proposals prepared."