President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, on his anniversary, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reports.

“For many years your tireless ministry has stood as a vivid testimony to fidelity to the Gospel commandments, love for one’s neighbour and deep devotion to your calling. Your wisdom and rich life experience serve as a reliable support for millions of believers, inspiring them to good deeds and to a careful preservation of historical memory,” the message states.

“I particularly value your contribution to strengthening the spiritual unity of Belarus and Russia and to developing a fruitful dialogue between the state and the Church. Under your primacy the Orthodox Church has invariably remained a source of mercy and creation,” the President noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Patriarch Kirill health, peace, well-being and God’s help in all his endeavours.