“A Very Kind, Warm and Close Country”: Lukashenko Hails Serbia as Belarus’ Dear Balkan Kin

On May 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received the Ambassador of Serbia to Minsk, Ilina Vukajlović, who has been leading the Serbian diplomatic mission in Belarus for two years. During the meeting, Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’s strong interest in deepening comprehensive cooperation and expanding contacts at all levels.

The longstanding partnership between Minsk and Belgrade is rooted in genuine friendship. Despite modern global challenges, the two nations continue to nurture friendly relations across various fields, with particular focus on trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

President Lukashenko expressed his conviction that Serbia, despite being geographically distant, remains a close and kindred nation to the Belarusian people. He emphasized Belarus’s unwavering support for Serbia and highlighted the importance of mutual trust and open communication.

Lukashenko stated:

“I have a practice of meeting with ambassadors from countries that are close and friendly to Belarus. Serbia is certainly no exception. It is a very kind, warm and close country to Belarus. We have always treated — and will always treat — your country with the greatest respect. We are not indifferent to what is happening in Serbia, nor to how your situation develops. You can always count on us for open, friendly, and honest information. Our embassy keeps us well-informed, but you know more and can draw our attention to issues that may not be visible from Minsk.”

He acknowledged Serbia’s unique position:

“Serbia has always been somewhat of an irritant to Western powers — your president often speaks about this. We understand how difficult it is for you. You do not share borders with Belarus or Russia — our close and friendly neighbors — who are always ready to support Serbia financially, materially, and economically.”

Lukashenko added:

“That’s why I said long ago that we would respect your policies toward Western countries, Belarus, and Russia — and that remains our stance today. There have been misunderstandings, but we believe they will pass with time. Especially now, as the world becomes more turbulent and unpredictable, our relations remain strong and continue to develop despite some nuances.”

For her part, Ambassador Vukajlović expressed gratitude to Minsk for its principled stance on Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which she regards as vital issues for her country. She highlighted the multifaceted nature of Minsk-Belgrade relations, extending beyond economic, scientific, and cultural ties to include healthcare cooperation. Serbia is particularly interested in Belarusian medical expertise and advanced technologies.

Vukajlović also announced Belarus’s participation in EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15 next year. She praised Belarusian talent and creativity, confident that the Belarusian pavilion will attract many visitors.

She concluded:

“Belarus has confirmed its participation in EXPO 2027. We are proud of Belarus’s talented people, and we expect the Belarusian pavilion to be among the most visited.”