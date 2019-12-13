3.43 RUB
A. Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to conduct a dialogue with Lithuania, but without any preconditions
Belarus is ready to conduct a dialogue with Lithuania, but without any preconditions. The head of state Alexander Lukashenko said this today during the "Big Conversation with the President", a meeting with journalists, representatives of the public, the expert and media community, BelTA informs.
“If you want, let's start a dialogue at some level. But without any preconditions, because Belarus does not deserve such a conversation,” the Belarusian leader said.
