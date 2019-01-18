A. Lukashenko: Belarus to continue to purposefully and calmly defend its sovereignty

Belarus will continue to purposefully and calmly defend its sovereignty and will not allow the Russians and Belarusians to be crashed together in favor of the interests of others.

The President said this today during a frank and lively dialogue with diplomats who headed the Foreign Ministry in different years of independence.

The meeting was held on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the national diplomatic service, but it will become a good new tradition. Moreover, this way knowledge, experience and authority will be used not only in diplomacy, but also in other areas of the civil service. Such an assignment during the discussion was given to head of the Presidential Administration Natalia Kachanova. According to the acting head of the Foreign Ministry, the department relies on continuity and consistent development of foreign policy and foreign economic initiatives.

The current dialogue between the President and diplomats has gone far beyond the protocol greetings on the secular anniversary of the diplomatic service. The participants discussed in detail the principles of integration advancement in the Union State, the global Helsinki-2 initiative and obstacles to its implementation. The position of Belarus on the Ukrainian conflict and our assessments of relations with our western neighbors and partners sounded extensive. The President noted the high value of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the state, and to increase the prestige of the diplomatic service, he announced the establishment of a new professional holiday, the Day of Diplomatic Worker and special heraldic symbols.