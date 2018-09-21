3.76 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.29 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko: Belarusian side expects to resolve issues on Belarusian-Russian agenda by end of year
At these moments, the Belarusian-Russian negotiations continue in Sochi. Leaders Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin hold a meeting today at the Bocharov Ruchei residence.
As stated by our President, the Belarusian side expects to resolve the issues on the Belarusian-Russian agenda until the end of the year.
All areas of cooperation will be discussed at the talks: from agriculture and industry to trade, economic and financial interaction. The oil and gas sector will be discussed as well. The focus of attention of Minsk and Moscow is on the union and integration topics.