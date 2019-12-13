President visits Kupalovsky Theater

Almost half a year has passed since the main drama theater of the country temporarily ceased to please spectators. After the August events, the majority of the troupe and some of the workers resigned from Kupalovsky. This fact caused a resonance. There were no performances at the theater,only rare concerts were given. Among those who didn't leave, there are about 200 people. They include the leading performers, the people's and honored actors. For example, Gennady Ovsyannikov received the honorary title back in the USSR. And here is the long-awaited event! Kupalovsky Theater is finally renewing its troupe. The oldest stage of the country is now a home to a new generation. The team is actively rehearsing the cult production of "Pavlinka" in an updated version. A fragment was seen today by the Head of State. After that, Alexander Lukashenko had a warm and frank conversation with the actors. They discussed the most important matters for the theater: funding, management, construction of housing for actors, and, of course, a lot was said about the creative process itself.