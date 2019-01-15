Head of state makes a number of important personnel decisions

Today, the head of state made a number of important personnel decisions. The composition and local vertical of power has been updated.

The head of state agreed to the appointment of chairmen of district executive committees in Vetka and Narovlya: Pavel Silivonchik and Ruslan Smirnov. Vitaly Sushko will be the head of Rogachev District. Vileika District will be headed by Oleg Begunets, and Nesvizh byAlexander Lomsky. Anatoly Lodyga has been approved for the post of the Chairman of Kletsk District Executive Committee. Victor Koleda will now work as the head of Pukhovichy District.

The head of state recalled that in 2019 and 2020, Belarus will have important political events. According to him, Belarus "has been subjected to a serious test of sovereignty and independence, both on the left, on the right, and in the West and in the East."

Immediately, two new deputies of the Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee were appointed. Alexander Dorokhovich and Artem Tsuran. The main thing is to make the city cozy and open to life. The capital needs a new impetus on the eve of large-scale European Games and official campaigns. Minsk should develop its own unique image of the European capital. Alexander Dorokhovich will be in charge of the housing and utilities sector, and Artem Tsuran will be engaged in the "social sphere".

Another important appointment. Alexey Avramenko will be the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Following the rotation in the diplomatic corps, two new ambassadors were appointed at once. Valery Baranovsky will represent Belarus’s interests in Lithuania. Igor Fisenko will be a new ambassador to France.