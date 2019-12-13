А. Lukashenko: We have created a sovereign state, and we will not give it to anyone

The President's personnel response to the most serious challenges of the present time - from the pandemic to the global recession in the economy - is a strong and traditional step. Managers are selected by experience, with a history of success, new approaches and discipline.



Alas, the Belarusian society has not expected the same openness from alternative candidates. There are provocations, loud statements, populism and aggression. But there is no main answer to the main question: where and for what purpose do they push a calm and stable Belarus? Is it really impossible to pass this short segment of our sovereign country by the standards of history with dignity, not playing with the lives of 10 million Belarusians?



However, today the President gave a clear and unambiguous answer to all the disturbances that have arisen in the society: no one will give up the country for looting.



