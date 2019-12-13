A. Lukashenko pays working visit to Vitebsk Region

The President’s working trip to Orsha District embarked on issues from production of domestic small arms and ammunition to expanding our capabilities to repair aircraft! The emphasis is put on the newest technologies and defense!

Ustye production and technical cluster was the first to visit. This is one of the most closed facilities of the State Military-Industrial Committee. Development, modernization, production and testing of weapons of various types and classes are carried out there. Production capacities occupy only a tenth of the territory. It is planned to cover the entire area in the near future! At the same time, the Head of State has emphasized that a large territory is an excess! It is necessary to put things in order. The President also got acquainted with the recycling of used cartridges. They are cleaned and recharged there, which is economically more profitable than purchasing new ones. Domestic pistols and machine guns were also shown to the president. They were tested in the Belarusian army, received positive reviews. The weapons also satisfied foreign customers. The President accentuates attention on the necessity of localization of production.

The Head of State drew special attention to the need to localize production so that the enterprise would manufacture both the outer shell of the rocket and the components of the control and guidance system.

According to the President, we need such a production because of the instability of the situation in the world, constantly emerging challenges and threats from external forces.

"Who guarantees that we will not fight? The world has gone crazy in general. War can break out at any moment at any point," the Belarusian leader warned.

The current trip follows the conversation about the state of affairs in the military-industrial complex, the development of domestic production of small arms. It is impossible to create modern weapons without the highest technologies. The development of such own production pursues exclusively defense goals. Belarus continues to adhere to a peaceful policy. But the country must be able, if necessary, to protect itself and its people.

The next stop on the presidential route was Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant in Bolbasov. This is the leading enterprise in Belarus for the overhaul and modernization of MI helicopters. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with its work, as well as with samples of aircraft on repair. In 2023, the plant expects to commission a new workshop! This will be a modern production that will minimize purchases and create new jobs.