"Big Conversation with the President", which has taken place on Monday, still remains one of the main newsmakers near and far abroad.

A number of questions of the Big Conversation concerned the sanctions rhetoric of the West. Today, everyone from the high European stands are calling for an end to Belarus. The ultimate goal is Russia. We will respond to open hostility and aggression together with an ally. The President recommended to individual politicians to think more before making decisions.

Allied relations with Russia are a calm movement towards deep integration. Union programs will be signed by December. The last controversial point is equal gas prices or market access to the pipe for any supplier. Ministries work in tandem, market access is open, and industrial and humanitarian policy is a priority. The issue of admission to universities has also been removed. Other topics include Belarus' foreign policy, relations with Ukraine, Lithuania, modern geopolitics and power scenarios of color revolutions. They talked a lot about traitors, and about "last year's protests". Much attention was paid to internal topics. For example, the changes in the Constitution: should by done by February.