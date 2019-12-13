PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

А. Lukashenko calls allegations of tortures on Okrestina Street in Minsk fakes

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the allegations of torture in the temporary detention facility in Okrestina Street in Minsk in 2020 fakes. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during the "Big Conversation with the President," a meeting with journalists, representatives of the public, experts and media community, BelTA informs.


"If there was someone there with bruises, they got them in the street, when they rushed on the internal troops and riot police," said the head of state.


